OSD - German bank officially offering customers personal Bitcoin cold wallet from Austrian State Printing House (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Even the global COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years has not

stopped the continued interest in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is increasingly becoming an

investment object for many small investors. So far, the step into the crypto

world has not been easy for these small investors, mainly because of the high

technical requirements and also the protection of their own crypto assets, which

required an advanced understanding of the technology behind.



Buying Bitcoin and a secure cold wallet storage simply via online banking





This fact is changing for all customers of the German bank "Raiffeisen VolksbankBayern Mitte". After an extensive pilot and test phase, the German bank is nowofficially offering the proven Bitcoin cold wallet solution "chainlock" of theAustrian State Printing House (OSD) to their customers as an easy and highlysecure storage for their Bitcoin. All customers of Volksbank RaiffeisenbankBayern Mitte can buy and trade Bitcoin directly via online banking. For a securestorage, the bank also offers OSDs cold wallet solution under the name"VR-BitcoinGoCard".Innovative cold wallet infused with high security know howThe new "VR-BitcoinGoCard" relies on maximum security and on the know how ofmore than 200 years of high security document printing. "Our cold wallet has theshape of a common credit card and is manufactured in the specially protectedhigh security area of OSD - the same high-security area in which Austrianpassports, driver's licenses and other high-security documents are produced,"explains OSD Managing Director Lukas Praml. In addition, the card relies on manysecurity features that are also used on official ID documents such as a passportor driver's license. In addition to holograms, optically variable image elements(a so-called "DOVID") and microprinting, each cold wallet is also protected byUV printing and hardened against physical manipulation by a special highsecurity film. Additionally, all users are instructed to check their receivedcold wallet by following an easy step-by-step guide offered via smartphone app.This way, users can be assured that no physical manipulation of the card hastaken place and all digital values stored on it are completely secured.Maximum protection in credit card formatThe production in the high-security area takes place completely offline. "All ofour staff at OSD are constantly subjected to security checks. Nobody, no evenour staff, have any insight into the central part of the cold wallet, theso-called "private key", says Praml, explaining the extensive securityprecautions. With the "VR-BitcoinGoCard" all customers of "VolksbankRaiffeisenbank Bayern Mitte" receive a maximum security cold wallet in creditcard format. The card acts as a true cold wallet without needing electricity,updates or any particular transfer technology standard. This makes it ideal as along term storage, especially when put into a safe or locker. The respectiveBitcoin value in FIAT currencies such as euros or dollars can be viewed at anytime using a practical smartphone app. Only when the owner wants to sell theirown Bitcoins or transfer them to another wallet, they reveal their "private key"on the "VR-BitcoinGoCard" by scrubbing off the high security film. The extensivesecurity measures of OSD ensure that only at that point, the protected "privatekey" becomes visible to a person for the first time.For more information about "chainlock", the underlying principles and thetechnology behind, visit https://youniqx.com/en/chainlock-cold-offline-wallet/