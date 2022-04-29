OSD - German bank officially offering customers personal Bitcoin cold wallet from Austrian State Printing House (FOTO)
Vienna (ots) - Even the global COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years has not
stopped the continued interest in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is increasingly becoming an
investment object for many small investors. So far, the step into the crypto
world has not been easy for these small investors, mainly because of the high
technical requirements and also the protection of their own crypto assets, which
required an advanced understanding of the technology behind.
Buying Bitcoin and a secure cold wallet storage simply via online banking
This fact is changing for all customers of the German bank "Raiffeisen Volksbank
Bayern Mitte". After an extensive pilot and test phase, the German bank is now
officially offering the proven Bitcoin cold wallet solution "chainlock" of the
Austrian State Printing House (OSD) to their customers as an easy and highly
secure storage for their Bitcoin. All customers of Volksbank Raiffeisenbank
Bayern Mitte can buy and trade Bitcoin directly via online banking. For a secure
storage, the bank also offers OSDs cold wallet solution under the name
"VR-BitcoinGoCard".
Innovative cold wallet infused with high security know how
The new "VR-BitcoinGoCard" relies on maximum security and on the know how of
more than 200 years of high security document printing. "Our cold wallet has the
shape of a common credit card and is manufactured in the specially protected
high security area of OSD - the same high-security area in which Austrian
passports, driver's licenses and other high-security documents are produced,"
explains OSD Managing Director Lukas Praml. In addition, the card relies on many
security features that are also used on official ID documents such as a passport
or driver's license. In addition to holograms, optically variable image elements
(a so-called "DOVID") and microprinting, each cold wallet is also protected by
UV printing and hardened against physical manipulation by a special high
security film. Additionally, all users are instructed to check their received
cold wallet by following an easy step-by-step guide offered via smartphone app.
This way, users can be assured that no physical manipulation of the card has
taken place and all digital values stored on it are completely secured.
Maximum protection in credit card format
The production in the high-security area takes place completely offline. "All of
our staff at OSD are constantly subjected to security checks. Nobody, no even
our staff, have any insight into the central part of the cold wallet, the
so-called "private key", says Praml, explaining the extensive security
precautions. With the "VR-BitcoinGoCard" all customers of "Volksbank
Raiffeisenbank Bayern Mitte" receive a maximum security cold wallet in credit
card format. The card acts as a true cold wallet without needing electricity,
updates or any particular transfer technology standard. This makes it ideal as a
long term storage, especially when put into a safe or locker. The respective
Bitcoin value in FIAT currencies such as euros or dollars can be viewed at any
time using a practical smartphone app. Only when the owner wants to sell their
own Bitcoins or transfer them to another wallet, they reveal their "private key"
on the "VR-BitcoinGoCard" by scrubbing off the high security film. The extensive
security measures of OSD ensure that only at that point, the protected "private
key" becomes visible to a person for the first time.
For more information about "chainlock", the underlying principles and the
technology behind, visit https://youniqx.com/en/chainlock-cold-offline-wallet/
Contact:
For more info, contact
Thomas Pascher
+43 664 88690977 | mailto:pascher@staatsdruckerei.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162854/5208628
OTS: OSD Österreichische Staatsdruckerei/Youniqx
