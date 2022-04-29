Nordea Bought 1/5 of Shares Sold by Sampo Yesterday
(PLX AI) – Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild.Nordea repurchased 40 million own shares in the accelerated bookbuild first announced by SampoSampo sold its entire stake of 200 million Nordea sharesNordea's broker carried out the …
- (PLX AI) – Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild.
- Nordea repurchased 40 million own shares in the accelerated bookbuild first announced by Sampo
- Sampo sold its entire stake of 200 million Nordea shares
- Nordea's broker carried out the repurchase of the shares on Nordea's behalf as part of the share buy-backs that started on 16 March 2022
- The price per share was EUR 9.20 and the total acquisition price amounts to approximately EUR 368 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0