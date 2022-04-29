Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow During Pandemic (FOTO)

Jeddah, Saudi-Arabien (ots) - Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies

Vikram Vohra, Saudia Cargo's Regional Director - Asia Pacific: " The agreementhas allowed us to benefit from access to Alibaba's e-commerce platform as onlineshopping continues to soar, boosted in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thepartnership with Cainiao, which offers logistic services to more than 200countries, is central to our growth strategy for this decade and sets thetemplate for future cooperation agreements. Cainiao has become a trusted andvalued partner."Dandy Zhang, Commercial Director of Global Line Haul, Cainiao's Cross-borderbusiness: " As a global smart logistics company, Cainiao has been consistentlyenhancing its logistics services and efficiency to satisfy the booming demandfor e-commerce in Europe and Middle East. Our partnership with Saudia Cargo hasbeen fruitful, and we look forward to strengthening our cooperation in the longterm."Saudia Cargo has increased the number of cargo flights it operates todestinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America over thepast few years to ensure that it continues to meet rising demand for e-commerceand deliver on Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' strategy for growth.The company has increased its haulage capacity from last year, adding and onlyimproving its space and tonnage capacity to haul e-commerce goods on differentroutes, that are cared for by highly trained personnel who ensure the safestdelivery. The number of flights from the Hong Kong market grew by over 30%alone.The pandemic revealed the urgent need for cargo services as the e-commercesector saw a dramatic rise during the pandemic, with a forecast increase of 19%worldwide on e-commerce revenue between pre-and-post COVID-19 timeframes in2020. Saudia Cargo announced several measures to ensure the continuity of itsoperations and their increase in flights was part of their services withCainiao.This led to not only a stronger and more satisfied partnership, but also helpedshowcase how effective Saudia Cargo work with their worldwide partners,guaranteeing punctual delivery. The satisfaction of Cainiao with the operationsof Saudia Cargo, throughout the past year and despite the struggles of thepandemic, has proven Saudia Cargo to being a trusted and successful partner.About CainiaoFounded in 2013, Cainiao Network ("Cainiao") is a smart logistics company andthe logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customervalue, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improveefficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. Itcarries forward Alibaba's mission of making it easy to do business anywhere byaiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within72 hours. For more information, please visithttps://www.cainiao.com/en/index.htmlAbout Saudia CargoSaudia Cargo is contributing to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia's Vision 2030 bydeveloping a leading logistic hub and leveraging the country's strategiclocation. For more than seven decades, Saudia Cargo has been one of the world'smost dynamic cargo carriers, connecting 900 destinations in 175 countriesthrough its alliance with Sky Team Cargo, the world's largest group of air cargoairlines. The company's fleet of modern Boeing freighters and state-of-the-artfacilities facilitate the transport of all types of cargo, from high-valueshipments, dangerous goods and perishables to pharmaceuticals and highlysensitive vaccines. For more information, please visithttp://www.saudiacargo.com