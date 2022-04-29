Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow During Pandemic (FOTO)
Jeddah, Saudi-Arabien (ots) - Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies
as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow During Pandemic
The success of last year's cooperation agreement withCainiao Network
("Cainiao"), the logistics arm of Alibaba Group has enabled Saudia Cargo to
achieve significant growth in e-commerce shipments this year. The agreement
created a thriving 'sky bridge' between Asia and Europe, allowing Saudia Cargo
to benefit from the opportunities arising from the growing global e-commerce
market.
Cainiao joined Saudia Cargo's flight program in March 2021, linking Hong Kong
SAR to Liege Belgium, via Saudia Cargo's Riyadh hub, with 12 flights operated
per week. The freighter flight enables Riyadh to become the model of an
effective distribution hub in the Middle East thanks to the strong partnerships
that the company has forged with local players.
Vikram Vohra, Saudia Cargo's Regional Director - Asia Pacific: " The agreement
has allowed us to benefit from access to Alibaba's e-commerce platform as online
shopping continues to soar, boosted in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. The
partnership with Cainiao, which offers logistic services to more than 200
countries, is central to our growth strategy for this decade and sets the
template for future cooperation agreements. Cainiao has become a trusted and
valued partner."
Dandy Zhang, Commercial Director of Global Line Haul, Cainiao's Cross-border
business: " As a global smart logistics company, Cainiao has been consistently
enhancing its logistics services and efficiency to satisfy the booming demand
for e-commerce in Europe and Middle East. Our partnership with Saudia Cargo has
been fruitful, and we look forward to strengthening our cooperation in the long
term."
Saudia Cargo has increased the number of cargo flights it operates to
destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America over the
past few years to ensure that it continues to meet rising demand for e-commerce
and deliver on Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' strategy for growth.
The company has increased its haulage capacity from last year, adding and only
improving its space and tonnage capacity to haul e-commerce goods on different
routes, that are cared for by highly trained personnel who ensure the safest
delivery. The number of flights from the Hong Kong market grew by over 30%
alone.
The pandemic revealed the urgent need for cargo services as the e-commerce
sector saw a dramatic rise during the pandemic, with a forecast increase of 19%
worldwide on e-commerce revenue between pre-and-post COVID-19 timeframes in
2020. Saudia Cargo announced several measures to ensure the continuity of its
operations and their increase in flights was part of their services with
Cainiao.
This led to not only a stronger and more satisfied partnership, but also helped
showcase how effective Saudia Cargo work with their worldwide partners,
guaranteeing punctual delivery. The satisfaction of Cainiao with the operations
of Saudia Cargo, throughout the past year and despite the struggles of the
pandemic, has proven Saudia Cargo to being a trusted and successful partner.
About Cainiao
Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network ("Cainiao") is a smart logistics company and
the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer
value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve
efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It
carries forward Alibaba's mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by
aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within
72 hours. For more information, please visit
https://www.cainiao.com/en/index.html
About Saudia Cargo
Saudia Cargo is contributing to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia's Vision 2030 by
developing a leading logistic hub and leveraging the country's strategic
location. For more than seven decades, Saudia Cargo has been one of the world's
most dynamic cargo carriers, connecting 900 destinations in 175 countries
through its alliance with Sky Team Cargo, the world's largest group of air cargo
airlines. The company's fleet of modern Boeing freighters and state-of-the-art
facilities facilitate the transport of all types of cargo, from high-value
shipments, dangerous goods and perishables to pharmaceuticals and highly
sensitive vaccines. For more information, please visit
http://www.saudiacargo.com
