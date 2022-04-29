Dometic Soars 12% as Nordic Banks Upgrade on Attractive Valuation
(PLX AI) – Dometic shares soared 12% after two big Nordic banks upgraded their recommendations on attractive valuation. Dometic raised to buy from hold at DanskeThe company is now more resilient to a potential downturn in demand and has a very …
- (PLX AI) – Dometic shares soared 12% after two big Nordic banks upgraded their recommendations on attractive valuation.
- Dometic raised to buy from hold at Danske
- The company is now more resilient to a potential downturn in demand and has a very attractive valuation, Danske said
- Dometic has managed cost inflation well, and a potential divestment of the OE business would strengthen the resilience profile further: Danske
- Dometic price target raised to SEK 150 from SEK 144 at DNB, with recommendation reiterated at buy
- Dometic's underlying shift to relying on an increasing share of sales from service supports higher margins and lower cyclicality, DNB said
- The EV to sales ratio is close to a historical trough, DNB said
