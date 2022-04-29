(PLX AI) – Chevron Q1 sales and other operating revenues USD 52,314 million.Q1 net income USD 6,277 millionCapex also up 10% from last year2022 capex will be 50% higher than last year

Chevron U.S. Oil & Gas Production up 10% Q/Q; Sees FY Capex 50% Higher Than 2021

