Honeywell Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Honeywell Q1 EPS USD 1.64.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.86Q1 revenue USD 8,400 million vs. estimate USD 8,300 millionCompany Raises 2022 Adjusted EPS Range and Midpoint of Sales Guidance
