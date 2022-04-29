Bristol Myers Q1 Revenue, Adj. EPS Better Than Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Bristol Myers Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.91.Q1 EPS USD 0.59Q1 revenue USD 11,648 million vs. estimate USD 11,360 millionMarketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 10% to $1.8 billion in the quarter on a GAAP …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer