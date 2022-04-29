Colgate-Palmolive Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 4-6% from 3-5% Previously
(PLX AI) – Colgate-Palmolive Q1 EPS USD 0.66.Outlook FY sales growth 1-4%; range unchanged, but now sees it at the higher endOutlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previouslyOn a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit …
- (PLX AI) – Colgate-Palmolive Q1 EPS USD 0.66.
- Outlook FY sales growth 1-4%; range unchanged, but now sees it at the higher end
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previously
- On a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth
- On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and a mid-single-digit earnings-per-share decline
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0