Colgate-Palmolive Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 4-6% from 3-5% Previously

(PLX AI) – Colgate-Palmolive Q1 EPS USD 0.66.Outlook FY sales growth 1-4%; range unchanged, but now sees it at the higher endOutlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previouslyOn a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit …

  • (PLX AI) – Colgate-Palmolive Q1 EPS USD 0.66.
  • Outlook FY sales growth 1-4%; range unchanged, but now sees it at the higher end
  • Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previously
  • On a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth
  • On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and a mid-single-digit earnings-per-share decline
