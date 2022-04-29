Colgate-Palmolive Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 4-6% from 3-5% Previously

(PLX AI) – Colgate-Palmolive Q1 EPS USD 0.66.Outlook FY sales growth 1-4%; range unchanged, but now sees it at the higher endOutlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previouslyOn a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer