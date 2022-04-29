Newell Brands Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Newell Q1 sales USD 2,400 million.Q1 operating margin 9.1%Q1 EPS USD 0.55Q1 operating income USD 217 millionThe company reaffirmed its full year 2022 net sales and normalized earnings per share outlook of $9.93 billion to $10.13 billion …
