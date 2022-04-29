AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense

(PLX AI) – AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer