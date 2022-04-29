checkAd

AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense

(PLX AI) – AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share …

  • (PLX AI) – AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51
  • Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in Q1
  • Worldwide net revenues were $13.538 billion, an increase of 4.1 percent on a GAAP basis, or 5.4 percent on an operational basis

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 149,42$, was einem Rückgang von -4,41% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  92   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense (PLX AI) – AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Henkel Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Cuts Adj. EBIT Margin Outlook on Cost Inflation
Roku Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Beat Expectations
Norsk Hydro to Buy Polish Recycler Alumetal for EUR 232 Million
Intel Shares Slip After Market on Soft Q2 Outlook
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Sampo Sells 100 Million Nordea Shares, Half Its Current Stake
Novo Nordisk Q1 Earnings Smash Estimates; Guidance Raised
Hapag-Lloyd Boosts Forecast for 2Q, Full Year Following 1Q Earnings Growth
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Deutsche Bank Falls 4% as Earnings Beat Overshadowed by Costs
Mercedes-Benz Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Consensus on Pricing Power
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Getinge Sinks 13% After Earnings, but Carnegie Says Buy on Weakness
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian