AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
(PLX AI) – AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share …
- (PLX AI) – AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51
- Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in Q1
- Worldwide net revenues were $13.538 billion, an increase of 4.1 percent on a GAAP basis, or 5.4 percent on an operational basis
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0