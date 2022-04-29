nShift reveals 58% of customers will abandon a business due to a poor customer experience

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Owning the end-to-end shopping experience can

significantly increase conversion rates, according to nShift

(https://nshift.com/)



Online retailers are losing out on a significant amount of revenue to customers

dissatisfied with the experience they offer, with 70 percent of all online

shopping carts abandoned prior to checkout.1 Some 58% of customers will stop

doing business with a company because of a poor customer experience.2





According to nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in deliverymanagement software solutions, however, ensuring a satisfactory end-to-endexperience could increase conversion rates by up to 35 percent.1In its latest guide, " Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of thedelivery journey (https://nshift.com/strengthening-customer-relationships-at-each-stage-of-the-delivery-journey) ", nShift explores the elements required todeliver such an experience. It shows how perfecting the end-to-end deliveryexperience can help retailers:1. Deliver better for customers - the delivery process is increasingly importantto the customer experience. Almost half of consumers will shop elsewhere ifthey feel delivery times are too long.3 And it's not just about speed. 30%say being able to specify an exact delivery slot would encourage them to shopwith a particular retailer.42. Build stronger relationships with customers - shoppers like to know whothey're dealing with. Two in five are more likely to recommend a product ifit comes in branded packaging.5 Communication is important too. Four in fiveconsumers believe retailers should communicate every stage of the fulfillmentand delivery journey.63. Get to know customers better - taking ownership of customer data will furnishretailers with the insight they need into a customer's shopping history,enabling them to make recommendations, avoid previous mistakes, and deliverthe experience they expect.Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift, said: "From the moment they visit an online storeto the moment they receive their order, customers today expect a smooth,friction-free shopping journey."By ensuring an excellent end-to-end delivery and returns experience, retailerscan address factors such as insufficient delivery options, which may proveoff-putting. In doing so, they can gain the trust, loyalty, and repeat businessof their customers."Download the guide, "Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of thedelivery journey" here (https://nshift.com/strengthening-customer-relationships-at-each-stage-of-the-delivery-journey) .