ARÇELIK RAISES THE BAR WITH ITS GARAGE INNOVATION HUB, TARGETS LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Arçelik aims for global leadership by expanding its
R&D and innovation collaborations on a global scale with the Garage Innovation
Hub. Arçelik Garage Innovation Hub, a growing global open innovation platform,
has interacted with more than 2,000 partners, scouted more than 1800 start-ups,
and developed cooperation with more than 80 startups.

Garage Innovation Hub organized an Open Innovation Day with the participation of
a large number of start-ups, business leaders and investors from around the
world in order to contribute to the dissemination of the open innovation
culture.

Arçelik's Chief Strategy & Digital Officer Utku Baris Pazar stated that:

" As a growing global innovation platform, together with our nearly 2,000
stakeholders, including mentors, investors, universities, and entrepreneurs from
all over the world; we provide business development, access to financial support
and mentorship to entrepreneurs, starting from the idea stage. On the path to
becoming one of the leading open innovation platforms on a global scale, we have
set important goals such as supporting the incorporation of new ideas in many
fields such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, AR/VR, marketing and
production technologies, healthcare, in each of the 146 countries where we
operate in the next 5 years. As we continue to provide startups with access to
financial support, we will further increase our contribution to the ecosystem by
partnering with regional venture capital funds. In February 2022, we took our
first step in this direction and became a limited partner in the 500 Startups, a
globally acclaimed venture capital fund, and in April, we joined the latest fund
managed by Hoxton Ventures, one of the top venture capital funds in Europe."

As one of the spearheads across the world to spread the open innovation culture,
Arçelik aims for global leadership with the Garage Innovation Hub. Arçelik
Garage Innovation Hub, which has interacted with more than 2,000 partners since
its establishment in 2017, has provided 40 entrepreneurs with access to 8
million TL grant aid, and training and mentoring support to 274 entrepreneurs to
date. With its incubation activities, it has supported more than 80 startups to
develop business ideas.

Garage Innovation Hub aims to transform innovative ideas into products and
projects by creating a mutual sharing ecosystem through entrepreneurship,
innovation programs and events it carries out inside and outside the company.
