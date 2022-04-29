ARÇELIK RAISES THE BAR WITH ITS GARAGE INNOVATION HUB, TARGETS LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Arçelik aims for global leadership by expanding its

Arçelik's Chief Strategy & Digital Officer Utku Baris Pazar stated that:" As a growing global innovation platform, together with our nearly 2,000stakeholders, including mentors, investors, universities, and entrepreneurs fromall over the world; we provide business development, access to financial supportand mentorship to entrepreneurs, starting from the idea stage. On the path tobecoming one of the leading open innovation platforms on a global scale, we haveset important goals such as supporting the incorporation of new ideas in manyfields such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, AR/VR, marketing andproduction technologies, healthcare, in each of the 146 countries where weoperate in the next 5 years. As we continue to provide startups with access tofinancial support, we will further increase our contribution to the ecosystem bypartnering with regional venture capital funds. In February 2022, we took ourfirst step in this direction and became a limited partner in the 500 Startups, aglobally acclaimed venture capital fund, and in April, we joined the latest fundmanaged by Hoxton Ventures, one of the top venture capital funds in Europe."As one of the spearheads across the world to spread the open innovation culture,Arçelik aims for global leadership with the Garage Innovation Hub. ArçelikGarage Innovation Hub, which has interacted with more than 2,000 partners sinceits establishment in 2017, has provided 40 entrepreneurs with access to 8million TL grant aid, and training and mentoring support to 274 entrepreneurs todate. With its incubation activities, it has supported more than 80 startups todevelop business ideas.Garage Innovation Hub aims to transform innovative ideas into products andprojects by creating a mutual sharing ecosystem through entrepreneurship,innovation programs and events it carries out inside and outside the company.