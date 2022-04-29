checkAd

Kellogg to Raise Dividend to $0.59 per Share from Q3

(PLX AI) – Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.58 per Share for Second Quarter and Announces Plans for Dividend Increase in Third QuarterKellogg to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share beginning with the third quarter

  • (PLX AI) – Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.58 per Share for Second Quarter and Announces Plans for Dividend Increase in Third Quarter
  • Kellogg to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share beginning with the third quarter
