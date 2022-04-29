checkAd

Hikma confirms that it has not signed a licensing agreement with Opiant Pharmaceuticals

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) confirms that it has
not entered into any transaction with Opiant Pharmaceuticals, contrary to a PR
Newswire announcement issued today indicating that Opiant Pharmaceuticals and
Hikma have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003,
Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK.

About Hikma

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (LEI:
549300BNS685UXH4JI75) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people
around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality
medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered
in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United
States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our
unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative
solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and
the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we
provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines.
Together, our 8,700 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that
enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through
our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to
people around the world. For more information, please visit:
http://www.hikma.com/

©2022 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Hikma (Investors): Susan Ringdal,
EVP,
Strategic Planning and Global Affairs,
+44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050; Guy Featherstone,
Senior Investor Relations Manager,
+44 (0)20 3892 4389/ +44 7795 896738; Layan Kalisse,
Investor Relations Analyst,
+44 (0)20 7399 2788/ +44 7970 709912; Teneo (Press),
Charles Armitstead,
Camilla Cunningham| + 44 (0) 7703 330269,
+ 44 (0) 7464 982426

OTS: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC


Wertpapier


