Hikma confirms that it has not signed a licensing agreement with Opiant Pharmaceuticals

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) confirms that it has

not entered into any transaction with Opiant Pharmaceuticals, contrary to a PR

Newswire announcement issued today indicating that Opiant Pharmaceuticals and

Hikma have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003,

Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK.



About Hikma





