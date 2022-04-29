BVI Finance Response to the COI Report and Arrest of Premier
Tortola, British Virgin Islands (ots/PRNewswire) - Neither the publication of
the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report into the governance of the British Virgin
Islands (BVI), nor the recent US arrests of Premier Andrew A. Fahie and others,
should be conflated with the BVI financial services sector, which is
operationally independent.
BVI Governor John Rankin confirmed again when announcing details of the COI
report today that this was "not an investigation into the BVI's financial
services sector" and offered his "continued support for the work of the BVI's
Commercial Court, the Financial Services Commission and other regulatory bodies
that continue to operate as normal acting in accordance with international
regulatory standards and a robust English Common Law framework."
The Governor went on to welcome the BVI's "continued good cooperation with law
enforcement agencies in the financial (services) field and the steps being taken
with regard to the introduction of publicly accessible beneficial ownership
registers."
BVI Finance welcomes these remarks and the jurisdiction will continue to offer
its products and services as a respected world-class international financial
centre.
Contact:
BVI Finance press office,
info@bvifinance.vg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162878/5209505
OTS: BVI Finance
