BVI Finance Response to the COI Report and Arrest of Premier

Tortola, British Virgin Islands (ots/PRNewswire) - Neither the publication ofthe Commission of Inquiry (COI) report into the governance of the British VirginIslands (BVI), nor the recent US arrests of Premier Andrew A. Fahie and others,should be conflated with the BVI financial services sector, which isoperationally independent.BVI Governor John Rankin confirmed again when announcing details of the COIreport today that this was "not an investigation into the BVI's financialservices sector" and offered his "continued support for the work of the BVI'sCommercial Court, the Financial Services Commission and other regulatory bodiesthat continue to operate as normal acting in accordance with internationalregulatory standards and a robust English Common Law framework."The Governor went on to welcome the BVI's "continued good cooperation with lawenforcement agencies in the financial (services) field and the steps being takenwith regard to the introduction of publicly accessible beneficial ownershipregisters."BVI Finance welcomes these remarks and the jurisdiction will continue to offerits products and services as a respected world-class international financialcentre.Contact:BVI Finance press office,info@bvifinance.vgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162878/5209505OTS: BVI Finance