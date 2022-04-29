checkAd

BVI Finance Response to the COI Report and Arrest of Premier

Tortola, British Virgin Islands (ots/PRNewswire) - Neither the publication of
the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report into the governance of the British Virgin
Islands (BVI), nor the recent US arrests of Premier Andrew A. Fahie and others,
should be conflated with the BVI financial services sector, which is
operationally independent.

BVI Governor John Rankin confirmed again when announcing details of the COI
report today that this was "not an investigation into the BVI's financial
services sector" and offered his "continued support for the work of the BVI's
Commercial Court, the Financial Services Commission and other regulatory bodies
that continue to operate as normal acting in accordance with international
regulatory standards and a robust English Common Law framework."

The Governor went on to welcome the BVI's "continued good cooperation with law
enforcement agencies in the financial (services) field and the steps being taken
with regard to the introduction of publicly accessible beneficial ownership
registers."

BVI Finance welcomes these remarks and the jurisdiction will continue to offer
its products and services as a respected world-class international financial
centre.

Contact:

BVI Finance press office,
info@bvifinance.vg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162878/5209505
OTS: BVI Finance



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

BVI Finance Response to the COI Report and Arrest of Premier Neither the publication of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report into the governance of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), nor the recent US arrests of Premier Andrew A. Fahie and others, should be conflated with the BVI financial services sector, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Risen Energy unterzeichnet Verträge über die Lieferung von über 2 GW Solarmodulen ...
Zwei deutsche Universitäten treten in der Amazon UE Masters 2022 Rocket League, veranstaltet ...
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture entwerfen erstes Projekt in Ägyptens neuer ...
Hikma confirms that it has not signed a licensing agreement with Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Dollar spielt seine Stärke aus, Marktkommentar von Christopher Kalbhenn
Brian Evans auf Platz 3 der Adult Contemporary Charts durch PlayMPE, überholt Mick Jagger
Tata Communications baut IZO(TM) Internet WAN für globale Unternehmen weiter aus
Titel
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Gesellschaftsprojekt BioBienenApfel präsentiert: Sebastian Vettel und Andreas Gabalier schenken Deutschland 1 Million Blumen
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the ...
Wirtschaftswachstum mit Bremsspuren
Jahresbilanz 2021: LfA Förderbank Bayern unterstützt bayerische Wirtschaft mit 3,2 Milliarden Euro (FOTO)
nShift reveals 58% of customers will abandon a business due to a poor customer experience
Lennertz & Co. new lead investor at pepper motion (FOTO)
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Lars Hegg appointed as new General Branch Manager of Helaba's Stockholm office (FOTO)
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Immobilienfinanzierung: Wie sich die Zinsen entwickeln werden (FOTO)
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Gold kauft man mit Bedacht
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...