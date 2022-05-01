Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
(PLX AI) – Sixt says it contains cyber-attack as central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity.As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were …
- As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated
- Many central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and running
- Impacts on the company, its operations and services have been minimized to provide business continuity for customers
- Temporary disruptions, in particular in customer care centers and selective branches, are likely to occur in the short term
