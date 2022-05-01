Vestas Cuts FY Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus; Order Intake Better Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Vestas Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -329 million vs. estimate EUR -91 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 2,485 million vs. estimate EUR 2,416 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 14,500-16,000 million, down from EUR 15,000-16,500 million previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin -5-0%, down from 0-4% previously
- Q1 adjusted EBIT margin -13.2% vs. estimate -4%
- Q1 order intake 2,948 MW, better than 2,384 MW expected by consensus
- Average selling price of EUR 1.01 million per MW
- CEO says profitability was heavily impacted by highly disrupted supply chains and one-offs
