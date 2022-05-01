(PLX AI) – Vestas Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -329 million vs. estimate EUR -91 million.Q1 revenue EUR 2,485 million vs. estimate EUR 2,416 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 14,500-16,000 million, down from EUR 15,000-16,500 million previouslyOutlook FY …

Vestas Cuts FY Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus; Order Intake Better Than Expected

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer