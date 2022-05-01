checkAd

Vestas Cuts FY Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus; Order Intake Better Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Vestas Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -329 million vs. estimate EUR -91 million.Q1 revenue EUR 2,485 million vs. estimate EUR 2,416 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 14,500-16,000 million, down from EUR 15,000-16,500 million previouslyOutlook FY …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -329 million vs. estimate EUR -91 million.
  • Q1 revenue EUR 2,485 million vs. estimate EUR 2,416 million
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 14,500-16,000 million, down from EUR 15,000-16,500 million previously
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin -5-0%, down from 0-4% previously
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin -13.2% vs. estimate -4%
  • Q1 order intake 2,948 MW, better than 2,384 MW expected by consensus
  • Average selling price of EUR 1.01 million per MW
  • CEO says profitability was heavily impacted by highly disrupted supply chains and one-offs

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 25,62, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Vestas Cuts FY Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus; Order Intake Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Vestas Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -329 million vs. estimate EUR -91 million.Q1 revenue EUR 2,485 million vs. estimate EUR 2,416 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 14,500-16,000 million, down from EUR 15,000-16,500 million previouslyOutlook FY …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Vestas Cuts FY Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus; Order Intake Better Than Expected
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Deutsche Bank Falls 4% as Earnings Beat Overshadowed by Costs
Mercedes-Benz Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Consensus on Pricing Power
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian