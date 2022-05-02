LeoVegas Q1 EBITDA Beats Consensus on Strong Margins; April Revenue Rises
- (PLX AI) – LeoVegas Q1 revenue EUR 98.5 million vs. estimate EUR 102 million,
- Q1 EBITDA margin 14.4%
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 14.1 million vs. estimate EUR 12.7 million
- The improved EBITDA margin of 14.4% was mainly the result of improved payment and supplier terms and lower marketing investments
- LeoVegas Preliminary revenue in April amounted to EUR 34 million (up from EUR 32.6 million a year ago), which corresponds to growth of 4% and of 12% when excluding the Netherlands
