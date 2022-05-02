(PLX AI) – Elis acquires Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark.The company offers flat linen rental-cleaning services, mostly for Hospitality clients, as well as workwear and mats rental-cleaning services2021 revenue was EUR 5 million

Elis Buys Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark with EUR 5 Million Revenue

