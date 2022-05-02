Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Worth $22.4 Million from Aker BP
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP.Aker BP will employ the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Invincible for the drilling of three infill wells at the Ivar Aasen field offshore NorwayThe contract …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP.
- Aker BP will employ the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Invincible for the drilling of three infill wells at the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway
- The contract has an estimated duration of 86 days and is expected to commence in September/October 2022
- The contract value is approximately USD 22.4 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses
