Stabilus Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Stabilus Q2 revenue EUR 281.2 million vs. estimate EUR 274 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 39.3 million vs. estimate EUR 37.5 million
- Forecast confirmed for FY2022 with revenue of EUR 940-990 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 14% to 15%
- CEO says Automotive Powerise business was the biggest growth driver, with sales in Asia quadrupling
