(PLX AI) – Vestas fell 6% at the open after the company unexpectedly cut its guidance last night and reported weaker-than-expected profitability. Q1 revenue beat expectations, but adj. EBIT loss was bigger than consensus, with margins significantly …

Vestas Falls 6% at Open After Surprise Guidance Cut, but ASP Positive: Analysts

