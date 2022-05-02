Vestas Falls 6% at Open After Surprise Guidance Cut, but ASP Positive: Analysts
(PLX AI) – Vestas fell 6% at the open after the company unexpectedly cut its guidance last night and reported weaker-than-expected profitability. Q1 revenue beat expectations, but adj. EBIT loss was bigger than consensus, with margins significantly …
- Q1 revenue beat expectations, but adj. EBIT loss was bigger than consensus, with margins significantly down at -13.2%
- The weaker than expected profitability was partly due to one-time writedowns related to the Russia invasion ofUkraine and legacy offshore activities
- Adjusted for impairments and warranty provisions related to a review of the offshore activities, the EBIT margin before special items would have been -6.2%, but still below the consensus of -4%
- The path to Vestas's 10% EBIT margin target by 2025 now seems long, analysts at SEB said
- However, the decent order intake in Q1 brings a bit of comfort to 2023 revenue, the analysts said
- One other positive marker was the average selling price, which for onshore was EUR 0.89 million per MW, while consensus expected only EUR 0.85 million, the analysts said
