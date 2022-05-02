Hexpol Risk/Reward Is Too Appealing to Ignore, DNB Says, Upgrading to Buy
(PLX AI) – Hexpol's risk/reward is too appealing to ignore, DNB analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Hexpol's Q1 report was solid, and while European auto production has short-term risks, volumes should trough soon and Hexpol has a …
- Hexpol's Q1 report was solid, and while European auto production has short-term risks, volumes should trough soon and Hexpol has a 60% exposure to North America, DNB said
- The current valuation offers an attractive entry point: DNB
- Price target raised to SEK 114 from SEK 108, implying 30% upside
