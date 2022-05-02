Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 7 Mireo Plus B Trains in Denmark
(PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility to supply first battery powered Mireo Plus B trains to Denmark.Siemens Mobility to provide seven Mireo Plus B trains to Midtjyske Jernbaner, part of a pilot project to replace all diesel trainsets throughout the …
- The seven two-car electric trainsets will be delivered by the end of 2024 and are scheduled to operate on two lines in the Midtjylland region of Denmark.
