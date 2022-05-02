Chiesi acquires pioneering therapeutic monoclonal antibodies portfolio against EMAP II as potential treatment for PAH

Parma, Italy, and Cleveland, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) -



- New investment will progress treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

(PAH), a rare condition which causes high blood pressure in the blood vessels

that supply the lungs and can lead to heart failure.

- Current approved medications mainly address the symptoms of this rare

condition. This novel approach aims to address the underlying causes of the

disease.



Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Chiesi Group), the international research-focused

pharmaceutical and healthcare group, announced today that it has entered into an

agreement with Allinaire Therapeutic, LLC, a company founded by BioMotiv, to

acquire the worldwide rights to a portfolio of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

(mAbs) against endothelial monocyte-activating polypeptide II (EMAP II) for the

potential treatment of PAH.





EMAP II is a non-classical cytokine which impacts apoptosis, cell injury,endothelial cell function and inflammation. Based on the pioneering work by thescientific founders, Matthias Clauss, PhD and Irina Petrache, MD, and theircolleagues at Indiana University and National Jewish Health, Allinaire and theirnetwork, have demonstrated a pivotal pathogenic role of EMAP II incardiopulmonary diseases, including PAH, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD), and viral-induced acute lung injury1,2. They developed anti-EMAP II mAbswhich are currently being progressed in early phases as a potential treatmentfor PAH.PAH is a rare disease with an incidence of 2-5 per million adults3. Currentapproved medications mainly address the symptoms of this rare condition andthere is an unmet medical need for novel approaches that could delay, orreverse, the disease progression."This agreement is further evidence of Chiesi's commitment to seek out noveltreatments for conditions with a high unmet medical need such as PAH" commentedThomas Eichholtz , Head of Global R&D of Chiesi Group. "We believe that ananti-EMAP II mAb is a promising novel approach for the treatment and slowing ofdisease progression for patients with PAH".According to Douglas W.P. Hay , CEO and CSO of Allinaire, "We have madeexcellent progress in our anti-EMAP II mAb program at Allinaire, working with amulti-disciplinary team of experts in EMAP II science, biologics, andcardiopulmonary disease therapeutics. We are extremely excited to be partneringwith Chiesi to advance this novel class of medicines".Allinaire will receive an upfront payment, future milestone payments and netsales royalties.1 Allinaire unpublished data on file.2 Clauss M, et al. Lung endothelial monocyte-activating protein 2 is a mediatorof cigarette smoke-induced emphysema in mice. J. Clin. Invest., 2011; 121:2470-2479.3 Hoeper MM, et al. Review. A global view of pulmonary hypertension. The Lancet,Respir. Med., 2016; 4 (4): 306-322.