WEC Energy Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – WEC Energy Q1 revenue USD 2,908.1 million vs. estimate USD 2,731 million.Q1 net income USD 565.9 million vs. estimate USD 523 millionThe company is raising its earnings guidance for 2022, to a range of $4.34 to $4.38 per share, with an …
- (PLX AI) – WEC Energy Q1 revenue USD 2,908.1 million vs. estimate USD 2,731 million.
- Q1 net income USD 565.9 million vs. estimate USD 523 million
- The company is raising its earnings guidance for 2022, to a range of $4.34 to $4.38 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the new range.
- This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year
- The company had previously announced earnings guidance for 2022 in a range of $4.29 to $4.33 per share
