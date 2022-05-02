Moody's Q1 Revenue In Line with Expectations; Cuts EPS Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Moody's Q1 revenue USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,500 million.
- Q1 operating income USD 656 million
- Q1 operating margin 43.1%
- CEO says as a result of MIS’s first quarter performance and our expectation for continued market volatility, we have lowered our full year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $10.75 to $11.25
