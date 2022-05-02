Global Payments Q1 Earnings Easily Surpass Estimates; Raises Margin Guidance
(PLX AI) – Global Payments Q1 revenue USD 2,160 million vs. estimate USD 1,960 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.07 vs. estimate USD 2.04Q1 adjusted operating margin 41.1%Raises FY adj. operating margin Outlook to expand by up to 125 basis points (up to …
- (PLX AI) – Global Payments Q1 revenue USD 2,160 million vs. estimate USD 1,960 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.07 vs. estimate USD 2.04
- Q1 adjusted operating margin 41.1%
- Raises FY adj. operating margin Outlook to expand by up to 125 basis points (up to 175 basis points excluding acquisitions), an increase from the prior outlook of up to 100 basis points (up to 150 basis points excluding acquisitions)
- Continues to expect adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.42 billion to $8.50 billion, reflecting growth of 9% to 10% (10% to 11% on a constant currency basis) over 2021, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67, reflecting growth of 16% to 19% (17% to 20% on a constant currency basis) over 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0