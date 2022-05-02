Alstria Office FY Guidance Unchanged; to Return EUR 1 Billion to Shareholders
- (PLX AI) – Alstria Office Q1 revenue EUR 45.9 million.
- Q1 FFO EUR 27.5 million
- Full-year guidance confirmed, with expected revenues of around EUR 183 million and an operating profit (FFO) of EUR 106 million
- Alstria's management board intends to take up debt in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million
- The Company intends to operate with a leverage meeting the minimum criteria consistent with an investment-grade rating resulting in a company leverage of around 50% LTV
- The additional debt may occur through the issuance of secured or unsecured debt instruments, such as for example corporate bonds and/or through bank financing
- The expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders in the form of a share buyback or in the form of a special dividend payment
