Alstria Office FY Guidance Unchanged; to Return EUR 1 Billion to Shareholders

(PLX AI) – Alstria Office Q1 revenue EUR 45.9 million.Q1 FFO EUR 27.5 millionFull-year guidance confirmed, with expected revenues of around EUR 183 million and an operating profit (FFO) of EUR 106 millionAlstria's management board intends to take …

  • (PLX AI) – Alstria Office Q1 revenue EUR 45.9 million.
  • Q1 FFO EUR 27.5 million
  • Full-year guidance confirmed, with expected revenues of around EUR 183 million and an operating profit (FFO) of EUR 106 million
  • Alstria's management board intends to take up debt in the amount of presumably up to EUR 850 million
  • The Company intends to operate with a leverage meeting the minimum criteria consistent with an investment-grade rating resulting in a company leverage of around 50% LTV
  • The additional debt may occur through the issuance of secured or unsecured debt instruments, such as for example corporate bonds and/or through bank financing
  • The expected proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 1 billion of capital to the shareholders in the form of a share buyback or in the form of a special dividend payment


