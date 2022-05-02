ISS Posts Q1 Organic Growth 5.4%, Raises FY Outlook
(PLX AI) – ISS Q1 organic growth 5.4%The outlook for organic growth is upgraded to ‘Above 4%’ (previously ‘Above 2%’), due to the solid start to the year, the company saysThe gradual recovery from Covid-19 and return-to-office development are …
- (PLX AI) – ISS Q1 organic growth 5.4%
- The outlook for organic growth is upgraded to ‘Above 4%’ (previously ‘Above 2%’), due to the solid start to the year, the company says
- The gradual recovery from Covid-19 and return-to-office development are expected to continue during the year: ISS
- Outlook for operating margin and free cash flow is confirmed
