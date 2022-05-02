Expedia Q1 Net Loss Lower Than Consensus Expected, but Shares Slide

(PLX AI) – Expedia Q1 gross bookings USD 24,400 million, up 58% from last year and down 17% compared to pre-Covid Q1.Q1 adjusted EPS USD -0.47 vs. estimate USD -0.62Q1 net income USD -122 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD -74 million vs. estimate …

