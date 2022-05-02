checkAd

Expedia Q1 Net Loss Lower Than Consensus Expected, but Shares Slide

(PLX AI) – Expedia Q1 gross bookings USD 24,400 million, up 58% from last year and down 17% compared to pre-Covid Q1.Q1 adjusted EPS USD -0.47 vs. estimate USD -0.62Q1 net income USD -122 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD -74 million vs. estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – Expedia Q1 gross bookings USD 24,400 million, up 58% from last year and down 17% compared to pre-Covid Q1.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD -0.47 vs. estimate USD -0.62
  • Q1 net income USD -122 million
  • Q1 adjusted net income USD -74 million vs. estimate USD -79 million
  • Q1 revenue USD 2,249 million vs. estimate USD 2,227 million
  • CEO says continue to see positive indicators for a strong recovery in leisure travel this summer
  • Shares slide in after market

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 183,55$, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Expedia Q1 Net Loss Lower Than Consensus Expected, but Shares Slide (PLX AI) – Expedia Q1 gross bookings USD 24,400 million, up 58% from last year and down 17% compared to pre-Covid Q1.Q1 adjusted EPS USD -0.47 vs. estimate USD -0.62Q1 net income USD -122 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD -74 million vs. estimate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Cuts FY Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus; Order Intake Better Than Expected
Dormakaba Sells Mesker Business; CHF 64 Million Negative Impact on Net Profit
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
Vestas Falls 6% at Open After Surprise Guidance Cut, but ASP Positive: Analysts
Elis Buys Centralvaskeriet A/S in Denmark with EUR 5 Million Revenue
Novo Nordisk Advances as Analysts Continue to Raise Price Targets
Global Payments Q1 Earnings Easily Surpass Estimates; Raises Margin Guidance
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 7 Mireo Plus B Trains in Denmark
Stabilus Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
MGM Resorts Makes SEK 61 per Share Takeover Offer for LeoVegas
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Mercedes-Benz Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Consensus on Pricing Power
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian