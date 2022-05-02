checkAd

Clorox Cuts FY Outlook, Blaming Rising Commodity, Logistics Costs

(PLX AI) – Clorox Q3 revenue USD 1,800 million vs. estimate USD 1,790 millionQ3 gross margin 35.9% vs. estimate 35%Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.31 vs. estimate USD 0.97Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.05-4.3, down from USD 4.25-4.50 previouslyNet sales are …

  • (PLX AI) – Clorox Q3 revenue USD 1,800 million vs. estimate USD 1,790 million
  • Q3 gross margin 35.9% vs. estimate 35%
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.31 vs. estimate USD 0.97
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.05-4.3, down from USD 4.25-4.50 previously
  • Net sales are still expected to decrease 1% to 4%
  • Gross margin is now expected to decrease up to 800 basis points, primarily due to higher than previously anticipated commodity and manufacturing and logistics costs
Autor: PLX AI
