FMC Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance

(PLX AI) – FMC Q1 revenue USD 1,350 million vs. estimate USD 1,290 million.Q1 net income USD 212 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 355 million vs. estimate USD 327 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.88 vs. estimate USD 1.71Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD …

  • (PLX AI) – FMC Q1 revenue USD 1,350 million vs. estimate USD 1,290 million.
  • Q1 net income USD 212 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 355 million vs. estimate USD 327 million
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.88 vs. estimate USD 1.71
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 1,320-1,480 million (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 6.7-8, cut from USD 6.8-8.10 previously
  • Raw material, packaging and logistics availability as well as rising input and labor costs continued to be substantial headwinds, exacerbated by renewed COVID disruptions in China and the war in Ukraine, CEO says
  • However, strength in global agriculture and our focus on pricing actions helped FMC more than offset these challenges: CEO


