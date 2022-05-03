PSP Swiss Property Raises Outlook after Results
(PLX AI) – PSP Swiss Property now expects an 2022 EBITDA excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of above CHF 285 million (previously: CHF 285 million; 2021: CHF 278.8 million). With regard to the vacancies, still expects a rate of below …
- With regard to the vacancies, still expects a rate of below 4% at year-end 2022 (end of 2021: 3.8%)
- Q1 EBITDA margin 86.4%
- Q1 EPS CHF 1.7
- Q1 adjusted EPS CHF 1.52
