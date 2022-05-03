Telenor Q1 Earnings Below Estimates; Sees EBITDA Growth Lagging Revenue for Some Quarters
- (PLX AI) – Telenor Q1 revenue NOK 27,000 million vs. estimate NOK 27,100 million.
- Q1 organic growth 0.5%
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,660 million vs. estimate NOK 12,200 million
- Q1 net income NOK 6,570 million
- For the full year 2022 and excluding Digi in Malaysia, Telenor expects low single digit growth in organic service revenues, organic EBITDA around 2021 level or slightly higher and a capex to sales ratio of 16-17%
- Says expects EBITDA growth to lag the revenue development with a few quarters
