(PLX AI) – Telenor Q1 revenue NOK 27,000 million vs. estimate NOK 27,100 million.Q1 organic growth 0.5%Q1 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,660 million vs. estimate NOK 12,200 millionQ1 net income NOK 6,570 millionFor the full year 2022 and excluding Digi in …

Telenor Q1 Earnings Below Estimates; Sees EBITDA Growth Lagging Revenue for Some Quarters

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer