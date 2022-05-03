Norsk Hydro Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Better Than Expected, More Than Doubling Over Last Year

(PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro Q1 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,165 million vs. estimate NOK 10,388 million.Q1 net income NOK 6,411 millionQ1 EBITDA NOK 8,217 millionQ1 revenue NOK 46,616 millionHigher all-in metal and alumina prices, record high quarterly results …

Q1 net income NOK 6,411 million

Q1 EBITDA NOK 8,217 million

Q1 revenue NOK 46,616 million

Higher all-in metal and alumina prices, record high quarterly results from Hydro Energy and Hydro Extrusions, contributed positively to earnings, but were partly offset by higher fixed costs and raw material costs upstream

We see strong growth in demand for our low-carbon offerings, Hydro REDUXA and Hydro CIRCAL, CEO says

This is strengthening our competitive position in a marketplace where we anticipate that aluminium, and especially greener aluminium, will be in high demand: CEO



