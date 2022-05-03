Demant Q1 Revenue Lags Estimates, but FY Guidance Maintained
(PLX AI) – Demant outlook for 2022 maintained after Q1 revenue DKK 4,603 million vs. estimate DKK 4,718 million.Q1 organic growth 6%FY Outlook organic growth 5-9% (unchanged)FY Outlook EBIT DKK 3,600-3,900 million (unchanged)Says following the …
- (PLX AI) – Demant outlook for 2022 maintained after Q1 revenue DKK 4,603 million vs. estimate DKK 4,718 million.
- Q1 organic growth 6%
- FY Outlook organic growth 5-9% (unchanged)
- FY Outlook EBIT DKK 3,600-3,900 million (unchanged)
- Says following the positive momentum in Q1, the French hearing aid market could develop slightly more favorably in 2022 than initially anticipated
- The market for enterprise and gaming headsets and video solutions to grow below the estimated structural growth level of around 12% due to the current supply chain situation
- Communications to realise a slightly negative EBIT in 2022
- Russia war to impact EBIT by about DKK 100 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0