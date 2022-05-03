Demant Q1 Revenue Lags Estimates, but FY Guidance Maintained

(PLX AI) – Demant outlook for 2022 maintained after Q1 revenue DKK 4,603 million vs. estimate DKK 4,718 million.Q1 organic growth 6%FY Outlook organic growth 5-9% (unchanged)FY Outlook EBIT DKK 3,600-3,900 million (unchanged)Says following the …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer