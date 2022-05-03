checkAd

BMW, Mercedes Aim to Sell SHARE NOW to Stellantis

(PLX AI) – BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility intend to sell their car-sharing joint venture SHARE NOW to Stellantis.The three companies recently signed an agreement to this effect and agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction It is …

  • (PLX AI) – BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility intend to sell their car-sharing joint venture SHARE NOW to Stellantis.
  • The three companies recently signed an agreement to this effect and agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction
  • It is also subject to the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities

Autor: PLX AI
