Fortum Takes EUR 2.1 Billion Pretax Impairment on Russia Operations
- (PLX AI) – Fortum to record pretax impairments of approximately EUR 2.1 billion related to its Russian operations in first-quarter results.
- The impairments include approximately EUR 0.3 billion related to fixed assets and goodwill for Fortum's Russia segment and approximately EUR 0.6 billion for fixed assets from Uniper segment's Russian subsidiary Unipro
- Further, impairments of approximately EUR 0.2 billion related to Fortum's ownership in TGC-1 and renewables joint ventures will be recorded in the share of profits from associated companies and joint ventures
- As announced already in 7 March 2022, impairments of approximately 1.0 billion related to Uniper's outstanding receivable related for the Nord Stream 2 project, will be recorded in Fortum's first quarter 2022 results in other financial items
