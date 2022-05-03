Vestas Rises 2% as BofA Sees Pricing Strength, Reiterates Buy
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 2%, taking back some of yesterday's losses as Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock. Price target unchanged at DKK 255Vestas is under pressure, but importantly its pricing …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 2%, taking back some of yesterday's losses as Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target unchanged at DKK 255
- Vestas is under pressure, but importantly its pricing strength continues, with a robust ASP of EUR 890,000 per MW in Q1, up from EUR 860,000 in Q4, BofA said
- This should support margins in the next year and an attractive medium-term recovery, BofA said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0