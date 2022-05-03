Electrolux Jumps 5% After Kepler Double Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares rose more than 5% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux double-upgraded the stock to buy from reduce.
- Price target raised to SEK 200 from SEK 150
- Negative factors like cost inflation and weakened consumer demand are already priced into the stock, so now it's time to buy Electrolux, Kepler said
- Margins should recover for Electrolux in the next 2 years as price increases compensate and inflation eventually declines, Kepler said
