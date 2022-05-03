FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland

Kelsterbach (ots) - Many manufacturing companies, including those in the United

Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, are moving towards producing PCBs they need for their

production in-house. The European sales headoffice FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH,

which sells own branded SMD placement machines for placement of various

electrical and electronic components, is further expanding its activities in

both European and UK markets. Martin Rennie is announced as the new Branch

Manager UK & Ireland and Artur Tobolski as the new Area Sales Manager UK &

Ireland.



"In the past, many customers had moved their production abroad due to lower

labour costs and infrastructure. Now we are noticing a change. Partly due to the

ongoing supply shortages and the resulting shortage of materials, more and more

FUJI customers are currently shifting their focus towards in-house PCB

production - most notably in the market of UK and Ireland. This is especially

true for medical products, which represent a major growth area in global

electronics," explains Martin Rennie, Branch Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI EUROPE

CORPORATION GmbH.



