FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Kelsterbach (ots) - Many manufacturing companies, including those in the United
Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, are moving towards producing PCBs they need for their
production in-house. The European sales headoffice FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH,
which sells own branded SMD placement machines for placement of various
electrical and electronic components, is further expanding its activities in
both European and UK markets. Martin Rennie is announced as the new Branch
Manager UK & Ireland and Artur Tobolski as the new Area Sales Manager UK &
Ireland.
"In the past, many customers had moved their production abroad due to lower
labour costs and infrastructure. Now we are noticing a change. Partly due to the
ongoing supply shortages and the resulting shortage of materials, more and more
FUJI customers are currently shifting their focus towards in-house PCB
production - most notably in the market of UK and Ireland. This is especially
true for medical products, which represent a major growth area in global
electronics," explains Martin Rennie, Branch Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI EUROPE
CORPORATION GmbH.
FUJI is therefore expanding its activities in the UK and Ireland and supporting
manufacturing companies, for example, in setting up their own production lines.
Martin Rennie is playing a key role in advancing this goal. A highly experienced
engineer, he had worked for a FUJI customer as a SMD engineer before joining
FUJI in 1999 as a service engineer. Before this step up to the Branch Manager
role Martin Rennie had risen to senior field service engineer within FUJI.
Artur Tobolski, Area Sales Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI, recently joined the
company and has set his goals high. Artur Tobolski is delighted to be part of
the team and explains, "We are currently expanding structures and activities in
many of our branches. We want to increase market share in the UK and Ireland by
providing appropriate service and technical advice so that local manufacturing
companies can set themselves up for the new challenges ahead." Artur Tobolski
has 19 years of experience in management positions in the SMT sector. He is an
experienced manufacturing engineer with extensive knowledge of Fuji platforms
from both hardware and software side.
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION covers all areas of modern production in Europe: from
highly flexible placement systems in high-mix to complete placement lines in
high-volume. By providing the machines and supporting services, many
manufacturing companies no longer need to procure from external EMS service
providers. This means that the production flow is increased and possible supply
shortages in times of crisis are prevented.
Contact:
PR-Agentur:
punctum pr-agentur GmbH
Neuer Zollhof 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Ansprechpartner:
Ulrike Peter
-Geschäftsführerin-
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-9717977-0
E-Mail: mailto:pr@punctum-pr.de
http://www.punctum-pr.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162889/5211540
OTS: FUJI
