Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways Protect Natural Gas Interconnection Between Poland and Lithuania

Rosh HA'AYIN, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT

security company, and Elsis TS are pleased to announce the deployment of

Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable the transfer of

operational data between gas transmission system operators of Lithuania (Amber

Grid) and Poland (Gaz-System S.A.). The Colonial Pipeline incident, Russian

actions in the Ukraine, targeted ransomware actors and other threats have raised

serious concerns about the cybersecurity of critical national infrastructures.

This deployment of Unidirectional Gateways provides the world's strongest

protection from online attacks to this important natural gas interconnection.



This new natural gas interconnect joins Polish, Lithuanian, Baltic and Finnish

gas transmission systems with the European Union pipeline system. Lithuanian ICT

and OT company Elsis TS (https://ts.elsis.lt/en/) has significantly contributed

to the implementation of this strategic project by performing pipeline process

management and automation at all GIPL (Gas Interconnection Poland and Lithuania)

related facilities. Data security and operational data exchange is one of the

most critical issues for SCADA systems controlling the gas transmission system.

Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways provide hardware-enforced protection to each

pipeline by unidirectionally sending operational pipeline data from the

protected networks to external systems. The successful deployment of the

gateways assures the safe coordination of pipeline operations for both pipeline

partners, while protecting their most critical systems from physical cyber

threat.



