Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways Protect Natural Gas Interconnection Between Poland and Lithuania

Rosh HA'AYIN, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT
security company, and Elsis TS are pleased to announce the deployment of
Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable the transfer of
operational data between gas transmission system operators of Lithuania (Amber
Grid) and Poland (Gaz-System S.A.). The Colonial Pipeline incident, Russian
actions in the Ukraine, targeted ransomware actors and other threats have raised
serious concerns about the cybersecurity of critical national infrastructures.
This deployment of Unidirectional Gateways provides the world's strongest
protection from online attacks to this important natural gas interconnection.

This new natural gas interconnect joins Polish, Lithuanian, Baltic and Finnish
gas transmission systems with the European Union pipeline system. Lithuanian ICT
and OT company Elsis TS (https://ts.elsis.lt/en/) has significantly contributed
to the implementation of this strategic project by performing pipeline process
management and automation at all GIPL (Gas Interconnection Poland and Lithuania)
related facilities. Data security and operational data exchange is one of the
most critical issues for SCADA systems controlling the gas transmission system.
Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways provide hardware-enforced protection to each
pipeline by unidirectionally sending operational pipeline data from the
protected networks to external systems. The successful deployment of the
gateways assures the safe coordination of pipeline operations for both pipeline
partners, while protecting their most critical systems from physical cyber
threat.

"The partnership with Waterfall Security is strategically important for the
security of automation processes of the GIPL pipeline," observes Mr. Tomas
Vrubliauskas General Director (CEO) at Elsis TS. "The highly innovative
Waterfall Unidirectional Gateways ensure maximum cyber security for the safe
exchange of operational data between the gas transmission systems of the two
countries."

Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall Security Solutions adds that
"Waterfall is pleased to partner with Elsis to further increase the security of
the GIPL pipeline interconnect and so ensure the safe exchange of critical data
to enhance operational efficiencies."

About Elsis TS

Elsis TS is a company of Elsis Group, which was established in 1991 and over the
past 30 years has grown to be a leading player in the Baltic region within OT
and ICT technology. Our expertise includes telemetry, industrial process
automation and control, environmental monitoring, defence and security domains.
We provide full range of system engineering services from design to customized
application development, installation, testing, support and maintenance. Elsis
aspires to grow long lasting partnerships with domestic and international
partners. Company headquarters is in Vilnius (LT), with engineering office in
Kaunas (LT) and representative office in Kiev (UA).

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of
Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide
visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products
represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list
of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants,
off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants,
utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading
industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols
in the market. For more information, visit https://www.waterfall-security.com/.
(https://www.waterfall-security.com/)

For more information, please contact:

Anna Plot

mailto:info@waterfall-security.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809591/Waterfall_Security.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809592/elsis_ts.jpg

Contact:

+972-3-9003700 (for media only)

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162904/5211589
OTS: Waterfall Security Solutions



