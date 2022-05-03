Dupont Raises FY Net Sales Guidance; Keeps Profit Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Dupont Q1 revenue USD 3,300 million.Q1 EBITDA USD 818 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.82Says increasing our estimated full year 2022 net sales range for continuing operations to be between $13.3 billion and $13.7 billion to reflect our …
- Says increasing our estimated full year 2022 net sales range for continuing operations to be between $13.3 billion and $13.7 billion to reflect our current assumption for cost inflation related to raw materials, logistics and energy which we continue to expect to offset with price
- Guidance ranges for operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis remain unchanged
