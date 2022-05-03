Zebra Technologies Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus Across the Board
(PLX AI) – Zebra Technologies Q1 sales USD 1,432 million vs. estimate USD 1,373 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 4.01 vs. estimate USD 3.87Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 19.9%Q1 net income USD 205 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 285 million vs. estimate USD 279 …
- (PLX AI) – Zebra Technologies Q1 sales USD 1,432 million vs. estimate USD 1,373 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 4.01 vs. estimate USD 3.87
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 19.9%
- Q1 net income USD 205 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 285 million vs. estimate USD 279 million
- Despite global macro headwinds, we are reiterating our full-year 2022 sales outlook given our strong order backlog and robust pipeline, CEO said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0