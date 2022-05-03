Pfizer Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Adj. EPS Outlook Trimmed
(PLX AI) – Pfizer Q1 revenue USD 25,661 million vs. estimate USD 23,860 million.Q1 EPS USD 1.37Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.62 vs. estimate USD 1.47Outlook FY revenue USD 98,000-102,000 million (unchanged)Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 6.25-6.45, down from …
- (PLX AI) – Pfizer Q1 revenue USD 25,661 million vs. estimate USD 23,860 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 1.37
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.62 vs. estimate USD 1.47
- Outlook FY revenue USD 98,000-102,000 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 6.25-6.45, down from USD 6.35-6.55 previously
- Outlook includes for the first time a new line item for acquired IPR&D expenses which, beginning in first-quarter 2022, are fully included within Adjusted results
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0