Rockwell Automation Q2 Earnings Below Expectations; Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – Rockwell Automation Q2 sales USD 1,808 million vs. estimate USD 1,952 million.
- Q2 net income USD 53.9 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.66 vs. estimate USD 2.26
- FY guidance for sales growth cut to 11-15% from 16-19%
- FY guidance for organic growth cut to 10-14% from 14-17%
- FY guidance for Adj. EPS cut to $9.20-9.80 from $10.50-11.10
- Says guidance reflects our strong demand and record backlog along with our latest view of supply chain constraints. However, the global supply chain remains volatile with new pressures from COVID-19 related shutdowns in China and war in Ukraine that are difficult to quantify
