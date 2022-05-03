Biogen Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations; EPS Affected by Aduhelm Inventory Write-Offs
(PLX AI) – Biogen Q1 revenue USD 2,532 million vs. estimate USD 2,500 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.06Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.62 vs. estimate USD 4.38Outlook FY revenue USD 9,700-10,000 million (unchanged)Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 14.25-16 (unchanged)EPS and …
- (PLX AI) – Biogen Q1 revenue USD 2,532 million vs. estimate USD 2,500 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 2.06
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.62 vs. estimate USD 4.38
- Outlook FY revenue USD 9,700-10,000 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 14.25-16 (unchanged)
- EPS and adj. EPS were negatively impacted by approximately $0.76 due to ADUHELM inventory write-offs, the company said
