S&P Global Cuts FY EPS Guidance
(PLX AI) – S&P Global Q1 EPS USD 4.47.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.89Q1 operating profit margin 79.2%Q1 adjusted operating profit margin 45.2%Q1 revenue USD 2,390 millionOutlook FY EPS USD 12-12.25, down from USD 13.40-13.60Guidance for adjusted pro forma …
- (PLX AI) – S&P Global Q1 EPS USD 4.47.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.89
- Q1 operating profit margin 79.2%
- Q1 adjusted operating profit margin 45.2%
- Q1 revenue USD 2,390 million
- Outlook FY EPS USD 12-12.25, down from USD 13.40-13.60
- Guidance for adjusted pro forma free cash flow excluding certain items has also been updated to a new range of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, from the previous guidance range of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion
