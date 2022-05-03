Cummins Q1 Revenue Beats Estimates; Guidance Raised on Strong Demand

(PLX AI) – Cummins Q1 revenue USD 6,385 million vs. estimate USD 6,030 million.Q1 EBITDA USD 755 millionQ1 net income USD 418 millionBased on the current forecast, Cummins is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance to up 8 percent, an increase …

